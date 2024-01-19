Jon Jones reveals he was called to headline UFC 300 in title return: ‘I offered to fight on the event’

Heavyweight champion, Jon Jones has revealed he not only received an offer from the organization to headline UFC 300 in a stunning return to the Octagon in April – but also made his own offer to feature at the flagship showcase, albeit while he’s still recovering from recent surgeries.

Jones, a former undisputed light heavyweight champion under the banner of the UFC twice, and current heavyweight gold holder, has been sidelined since snapping a three-year-plus hiatus back in March, landing the vacant heavyweight crown with a guillotine choke submission win over Ciryl Gane.

And slated to make his comeback at UFC 295 back in November, a pectoral tendon tear forced Jones from his first title defense at heavyweight, in the form of a long-anticipated pairing with ex-titleholder, Stipe Miocic.

Expected to remain sidelined through the summer, Endicott native, Jones recently underwent another surgical procedure, travelling to California to undergo a surgical procedure to shave down bone spurs on his elbow.

Jon Jones pursued UFC 300 comeback

And while the recent bout under the knife is not expected to sideline the former pound-for-pound number one from the Octagon further, Jones revealed he offered to headline UFC 300 after the Dana White-led sent out feelers in his direction, ultimately to no avail through his sidelining.

“I was actually called and offered to fight on the event,” Jon Jones replied to a user on social media platform, X, who questioned if he would fight at UFC 300. “The guys said they wanted to give me the option. We both knew I wouldn’t be ready. My relationship with the UFC is better now than it’s ever been.”

Still expected to fight Miocic in his immediate return to the Octagon, Jones has been developing a certain rivalry with interim champion, Tom Aspinall, who is continually chomping at the bit to unify the titles against the former since his November ascension.

