Jon Jones Has ‘Secret Weapon’ For Finishing Alexander Gustafsson

Jon Jones has unveiled his secret weapon for finishing Alexsander Gustafsson at UFC 232.

Jones has been vocal about his lack of preparation heading into his first bout against Gustafsson at UFC 165. Despite living a chaotic lifestyle Jones narrowly defeated Gus on that night. Yet some still think Gustafsson won, a notion Jones still refutes:

“A lot of people feel like he beat me the first time we fought, which didn’t happen, it was close, but he didn’t beat me,” Jones told RT Sport (via MMA News). “The first time I fought him, I wasn’t living life the way a champion should be living life.

“I didn’t train very hard for that fight, I’m not making excuses, but this is just the truth, I could have given it a lot more effort, I got fatigued after the first two rounds, which is something that never normally happens in my fights, so I feel like the next time I fight him, I will finish him.”

Jones has been working diligently to rebuild his name both in and out of the cage. Earlier today, “Bones” took to social media to interact with some of his fans. Jones told his followers what his secret weapon will be for “finishing” off Gustafsson.

“I’m here with one of my main training partners for this camp,” Jones said in a deleted Instagram post. “His name is Leo, aka this is my Alexander Gustafsson. Leo is from Russia. He is one of the top boxers in the country. He’s ranked third in the country right now and is preparing for the (2020) Olympics.

“Anyways, this guy is a way, way better boxer than Alexander Gustafsson, and he has prepared me so well for any combination Gus has to throw, and I do believe I’ll be finishing this fight.”

Jones then took a second to update his fans on his camp and more importantly his weight.

“Right now, I weigh 219 pounds. I’m extremely light. I feel faster than ever. I feel like my endurance is stronger than ever. And I am very well rehearsed, unlike the first time I fought Alexander Gustafsson.”