Watch | Jon Jones final training session ahead of UFC 285, alongside Henry Cejudo

After years away, Jon Jones is about to step back into the UFC octagon. In the UFC 285 main event, ‘Bones’ Jones will make his heavyweight debut against Ciryl Gane with UFC heavyweight gold on the line.

UFC 285 is just around the corner on March 4. Henry Cejudo, former two-division UFC champion, filmed the final training session of the all-time great Jon Jones. On YouTube, Cejudo shared:

“Jon Jones FINAL Training Session Before UFC 285 v Ciryl Gane … EXCLUSIVE look into Jon Jones’ last training session in Albuquerque, New Mexico before his UFC 285 heavyweight title fight vs Ciryl Gane. “Triple C” Henry Cejudo gives Jones some last-second advice for “Bones” heavyweight debut! RETURN OF THE GOAT EP. 3!”

Jon Jones at UFC 285

Jon ‘Bones’ Jones has one the best legacies in MMA history with notable wins over former UFC champions such as Maurício ‘Shogun’ Rua, Daniel Cormier, Rashad Evans, Lyoto Machida, Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson, Vitor Belfort, and Glover Teixeira. Jones vacated the light heavyweight crown in 2020 but will soon be making his comeback this time at heavyweight.

France’s Ciryl Gane will be looking to spoil Jones’ return at UFC 285. The MMA fighter has a background in Muay Thai. Gane is a former UFC interim heavyweight titleholder and most recently coming off a TKO win over Tai Tuivasa.

On motivation in coming back into the UFC to try and become a two-division world champion, Jones said:

“I believe I have the attitude of a champion and a winner, and I’m not apologetic for it. It’s a cold world out there, and this world will pass you by if you give another man anything over yourself.”