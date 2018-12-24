Breaking: Jon Jones Enrolls In VADA Drug Testing At Behest Of California

Jon Jones has enrolled in a second drug testing program ahead of UFC 232 at the behest of the California State Athletic Commision.

Jones, who was just flagged for having an ‘atypical’ sample on Dec. 9, will now have to submit from testing from both the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) and the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (VADA).

The California State Athletic Commission executive director Andy Foster revealed that Jones had enrolled in the VADA program on Monday. Jones is the first UFC athlete to be subject to both anti-doping organizations.



“Jon Jones is certainly clean right now. That’s not questionable,” Foster told ESPN. “The Nevada commission did not have enough time to get this thing done, but this is not about California taking a fight Nevada would not. And out of respect for Nevada, I’ve kept all the officials working the fight the same as it would have been in Las Vegas.

“This is also not a slight on the USADA program. I have an interest in clearing this narrative out there that Jon Jones is on steroids. We flew him on a plane two days ago to make sure he doesn’t have steroids in his system. There are a lot of people out there saying he is, and that is misinformation.

“If Dr. Goodman tests Jon Jones and reports back he’s completed this program, I don’t know how that narrative can continue.”

The costs associated with the VADA program will be covered by the $205,000 fine the state of California allocated Jones for a failed drug test in 2017. His enrollment in the VADA program will last a minimum of 90 days. However, Foster is hopeful Jones will remain enrolled well beyond that.