Jon Jones Doesn’t Think Jan Blachowicz Is Ready For Title Shot

Everyone wants a piece of UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones.

While it’s likely Jones will fight up-and-coming challenger Dominick Reyes next, top-ranked 205-pounder Jan Blachowicz has also been making a case for a title opportunity. He comes off of a decision victory over Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza in the UFC Sao Paulo main event from Brazil.

Blachowicz called for his shot against Jones after the victory, which caught the attention of “Bones.” Jones took to Twitter to react to Blachowicz’s calls for a title opportunity, noting he doesn’t think Blachowicz sounds ready for the fight.

“I don’t know man, you don’t sound too ready”

I don’t know man, you don’t sound too ready https://t.co/yDSO1dLpw1 — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) November 19, 2019

Jones is, arguably, the most dominant champion the sport of mixed martial arts (MMA) has ever seen. Having faced elite competition such as Daniel Cormier, Alexander Gustafsson, Rashad Evans, Thiago Santos, and more, Jones has yet to be legitimately bested inside of the Octagon.

Currently, Jones has successfully defended the light heavyweight championship two times in a row. Given how dominant he has been at light heavyweight, many have called for Jones to jump up to heavyweight and try his hand there. However, it looks like, for now, he’ll continue to pick off the contenders that continue to rise within light heavyweight.

Do you think Blachowicz is ready to challenge Jones for the title?