Jon Jones Deletes Controversial Response To Tony Ferguson Callout

Jon Jones has deleted his controversial tweet to Tony Ferguson after “El Cucuy” called him out.

Ferguson took to social media and called out Jones saying he will beat him as he did in college.

“Lot Of Sh*t Talk @JonnyBones You Wanna Play Again Like We Did In College? I Bumped Up Two Weight Classes & I’ll Do It Again Growth. You Wanna Play Chess I’ll Be Your Huckleberry. Got You In 2 Neanderthal, Talked To Your Pops He Knows Who’s Champ. #Anklepick #DavidVSGoliath,” Ferguson wrote.

Jones was not impressed and responded with a very controversial tweet that asked Ferguson if he was having suicidal thoughts again.

“Wait, when did this beef start!? I thought we were cool!! You over there feeling suicidal Tony?” Jones responded in a now-deleted tweet.

The UFC’s light heavyweight champion was then asked on social media about the two’s beef, which even he was confused about it. Jones said he thought he and Ferguson were cool.

“Lol no, that’s why this is all really confusing to me. Last time I spoke to Tony we were texting each other about possibly training sometime. It’s probably just a publicity stunt,” he wrote.

He also then apologized for his Tweet and deleted it.

“Definitely should’ve used a better choice of words, deleted that last tweet. My fault, I’m sorry guys,” Jon Jones wrote.

Both Jones and Ferguson are currently without fights. Yet, all signs point to “El Cucuy” taking on Khabib Nurmagomedov next. Jones, meanwhile, says he is holding out for a “super-fight” but a fight against Reyes makes sense.

