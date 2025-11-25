Jon Jones reveals he may compete against Daniel Cormier for a third time

Jon Jones has revealed that there’s a chance he could face off against Daniel Cormier for a third time – but not in mixed martial arts.

Jon Jones has had an incredibly successful career and nobody can deny him of that. In fact, many consider him to be the greatest of all time. In the midst of all the controversies he’s been involved in, he’s also had a couple of notable rivals – and perhaps the most famous of them all was Daniel Cormier.

Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier battled it out twice, and it’s safe to say the two weren’t big fans of one another. Jones convincingly won the first fight, and in the second, he scored a knockout win over DC, only for it to be turned into a no contest due to a doping violation from Jones. Many fans wanted to see them go on to have a trilogy bout up at heavyweight, but it never quite came to fruition.

All these years later, Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier aren’t exactly friends, but it definitely feels like there is a level of mutual respect between the two men. In a tweet sent out by Jon this week, he revealed that there’s actually a chance we could see the trilogy, just not in mixed martial arts.

I was approached the other day about grappling DC for charity, I said absolutely. Let’s see what comes of it. 3-0 https://t.co/o1hVpOOWT8 — Jonny Meat (@JonnyBones) November 25, 2025

Jon Jones reveals grappling match could happen against Daniel Cormier

At this stage in their careers, neither man really has anything left to prove. With that being said, the majority of fans would certainly be interested in seeing how this one would play out – although given how past his prime Cormier is, he may not be interested in getting in there against Jones again. We’ll have to wait and see.