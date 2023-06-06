Jon Jones was spotted living his best life at a Middle Eastern wedding.

Jones, the UFC’s reigning heavyweight world champion, was recently caught on camera having a great time at a Palestinian wedding. ‘Bones’ was in attendance as he is close friends with the groom and was spotted in multiple videos showing off his dance moves and partaking in the festivities. In the clips, which you can see below courtesy of @ninamdrama and @InsideFighting on Twitter, Jones is spotted dancing and posing with the man of the hour.

Jon Jones having the time of his life at his buddy’s Palestinian wedding. 🇵🇸🕺 @JonnyBones (Via: TikTok/JakeSanteo1/pali_imran) pic.twitter.com/xemm8KL35V — InsideFighting (@InsideFighting_) June 5, 2023

If you had ‘Jon Jones parties at a Palestinian wedding’ on your 2023 bingo card, you’re likely feeling pretty good about yourself. Now we just have to wait and see whether or not ‘Bones defends his UFC title before the year comes to a close.

Is Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic a Lost Cause?

After three years on the shelf, Jon Jones returned at UFC 285 in March for a heavyweight clash with the division’s top contender, Ciryl Gane. Jones only needed 124 seconds to remind everything why he is the undisputed GOAT of mixed martial arts, dispatching ‘Bon Gamin’ with a guillotine choke in the opening round. Since then, Jones has been determined to square off with the man many consider to be the greatest heavyweight of all time, Stipe Miocic.

All signs pointed toward the pair squaring off in July during the promotion’s annual International Fight Week. As we now know, that fight will not be part of the yearly extravaganza. Rumors suggested that the fight could shift to the world’s most famous arena, Madison Square Garden when the UFC returns to NYC in the fall. But now even that is uncertain as new reports claim that the promotion is looking to book Jones’s first title defense against heavyweight knockout artist Sergei Pavlovich in a fight that was likely on nobody’s radar at the beginning of the year.

Pavlovich is on a six-fight win streak, all coming by way of first-round knockout. In his last three outings, Pavlovich has walked through Derrick Lewis, Tai Tuivasa, and Curtis Blaydes making him the most deserving title contender.