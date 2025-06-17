Dana White vows to move on ‘Quickly’ from Jon Jones, Tom Aspinall fight if argeement is not found

UFC CEO, Dana White has provided his most damning update on the heavyweight title unification clash of Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall, claiming the promotion will move on to another pairing if a resolution to see the fight take place is not found soon.

As recent as November of last year, Jones and Aspinall seemed on a definite collision course of the heavyweight title, with both champions expected to unify their crowns at the turn of this year.

However, attempts from the organization to goad Jones into booking an overdue return against British star, Aspinall has proved more than fruitless.

But earlier this month, White claimed Jones had previously agreed to fight Aspinall in an anticipated title unification bout, however, fell short — according to multiple reports, in detailing how the Rochester native then backed out of the bout and refused his initial agreement.

And in the weeks since White’s comments, news on the Jones – Aspinall front has remained quiet, and thus, bleak. And tonight, speaking with Jim Rome, UFC boss, White — who once claimed he was “one hundred percent confident” of booking the super fight, admitted he must weigh up moving on from the showdown.

Dana White provides bleak Jon Jones – Tom Aspinall update

“Jon Jones has never turned down an opponent here or been afraid to fight anybody,” White told Jim Rome. “I don’t know. We’ll see how this thing plays out over the next — over the next couple weeks. But, yeah, if we can’t get this fight done, we’ll move on quickly. We’ll have the answers in the next couple of weeks.”

However, White’s claims about Jones’ reluctance to turn down fights during his gold laden Octagon tenure, is less than through.

Following the withdrawal of would-be opponent, Dan Henderson ahead of a UFC 151 pairing years ago, Jones infamously refused to fight former title challenger, Chael Sonnen. This resulted in the entire flagship card’s cancellation.

“Jon Jones said I’m not fighting Chael Sonnen on eight days’ notice’ …a world champion turned down a fight, that’s never happened,” White said at the time.