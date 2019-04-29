Quote: Jon Fitch Has An Asterisk Over His Entire Career

In the main event of Bellator 220 over the weekend (Sat. April 27, 2019), Jon Fitch took on Rory MacDonald for the Bellator welterweight championship.

The fight resulted in a majority draw, MacDonald retaining his title, and moving on in the Welterweight Grand Prix Tournament. However, prior to the fight, MacDonald’s head coach Firas Zahabi spoke out on Fitch’s history with performance-enhancing drugs (PEDs).

Even after the fight has passed, those comments continue. Speaking on “Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show” earlier today (Mon. April 29, 2019), Zahabi claims Fitch has an asterisk on his entire career (via Chamatkar Sandhu):

“I used to have a great admiration for (Jon) Fitch. Tremendous admiration. But he’s poisoned the well. The man tested positive for elevated testosterone levels. That puts an asterisk over his entire career.”

Shortly after coming up short against MacDonald at Bellator 220, Fitch recently admitted that he’s on the fence about retirement from the sport. He put up a valiant effort against “The Red King” Saturday night, but wasn’t able to get the job done and leave with the title.

His history with PEDs dates back to his 2014 positive test for elevated levels of testosterone during his fight with then-champion Rousimar Palhares.