Johnny Walker Wants Jimi Manuwa At UFC London

Johnny Walker is ready for the big dogs at 205 pounds after his 15-second knockout victory over Justin Ledet this past weekend.
“I want to fight Jimi Manuwa in London. I’m ready. What about you, Manuwa, do you accept the challenge?” Walker asked.
Manuwa would certainly be the biggest name Walker has ever shared the cage with. He is currently on a three-fight losing streak, so a fight with an up-and-coming 205-pound contender would make sense for him at this point. UFC London will go down from the O2 Arena in London, England, on March 16th.
It will be headlined by a welterweight bout between Darren Till and Jorge Masvidal. Also, Leon Edwards will go head-to-head with Gunnar Nelson in the co-featured bout. Check out the full card for UFC London below:
- Jorge Masvidal vs. Darren Till
- Leon Edwards vs. Gunnar Nelson
- Volkan Oezdemir vs. Dominick Reyes
- Danny Roberts vs. Claudio Silva
- Priscila Cachoeira vs. Molly McCann
- Jack Marshman vs. John Phillips
- Tom Breese vs. Cezar Ferreira
- Saparbeg Safarov vs. Gokhan Saki
- Arnold Allen vs. Jordan Rinaldi
- Jose Quinonez vs. Nathaniel Wood
- Mike Grundy vs. Nad Narimani
- Danny Henry vs. Dan Ige