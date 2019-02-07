Johnny Walker Wants Jimi Manuwa At UFC London

Johnny Walker is ready for the big dogs at 205 pounds after his 15-second knockout victory over Justin Ledet this past weekend.

Walker hit Ledet with a spinning backfist that earned him one of the fastest TKO victories in light heavyweight history. In an interview with Combate shortly after the bout, Walker said that he wants to fight the heavy-handed Jimi Manuwa at UFC London next month:

“I want to fight Jimi Manuwa in London. I’m ready. What about you, Manuwa, do you accept the challenge?” Walker asked.

Manuwa would certainly be the biggest name Walker has ever shared the cage with. He is currently on a three-fight losing streak, so a fight with an up-and-coming 205-pound contender would make sense for him at this point. UFC London will go down from the O2 Arena in London, England, on March 16th.

It will be headlined by a welterweight bout between Darren Till and Jorge Masvidal. Also, Leon Edwards will go head-to-head with Gunnar Nelson in the co-featured bout. Check out the full card for UFC London below: