Johnny Walker Releases Statement After UFC 244 TKO Loss

Spread the word!













It was a disappointing loss for Johnny Walker last night (Sat. November 2, 2019) at UFC 244 from Madison Square Garden in New York City. Walker stepped into the Octagon in the featured preliminary bout of the evening, taking on Corey Anderson. Had he won, he would’ve had a good argument to challenge Jon Jones next.

Instead, Anderson made quick work of Walker, brutalizing the Brazilian on the feet before putting him away for good. Now, Walker has taken to Instagram to release a statement on the loss. Here’s what he had to say.

“Champion’s head. Never a defeat, always a lesson. Thanks for all suport …”

It will be interesting to see what’s next for Walker after suffering his first loss inside the UFC’s Octagon. He’s still an explosive young athlete who is sure to give many in the weight class issues.

For now, he won’t be lining up against Jon Jones next, but there’s still plenty of time for him to turn things around and get back on track for an eventual shot at the 205-pound title. Currently, the division favors Dominick Reyes to receive the next opportunity at “Bones'” title.

What do you make of Walker’s statement following his loss to Anderson last night?