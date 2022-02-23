Both Jamahal Hill, and Johnny Walker have condemns “coward” trolls who have mocked the fashion in which the latter suffered his first round knockout loss in the main event of UFC Vegas 48 last weekend.

Headlining last weekend’s card at the UFC Apex facility, impromptu main event features, Hill and Walker rounded out the card in the promotion’s return to Las Vegas, Nevada.

Scoring a close to the bout before the three-minute mark of the opening round, Hill clipped Walker with a right hand as the Brazilian entered range from the fence, rendering him unconscious before he fell against the Octagon fence, where he absorbed some more ground strikes from Hill.

Jamahal Hill’s KO win over Johnny Walker came as his second consecutively following a recent win over Jimmy Crute

The loss came as Walker’s fourth from his most recent five appearances under the UFC’s banner, and in the aftermath of his defeat to Hill, the Straight Blast Gym mainstay received mass abuse across his social media, as did his fiancé, with memes and pictures of Walker’s knockout loss circulating across social media.

Walker, who required transportation to a medical facility following his defeat to Chicago native, Hill, questioned why fans, and even some members of the media chose to disrespect him following his knockout defeat.

“I spent so many hours in the hospital getting checked out,” Johnny Walker said on his official YouTube channel. “I’m 100 percent good, the brain scan and everything is okay but they don’t know. They (fans) don’t really care about what happens with my health.”

“They send messages for my fiancé saying so much bullsh*t about me,” Johnny Walker continued. “Things that are disgusting. It’s not everybody but I would like to understand why we have people like this. People even from the media who have my number. They called me before the fight to ask for interviews and everything. Then when I lose, they make big jokes about my losses. This is just very disappointing, you know? You train so hard. I fight for money, to provide good health and support for my family in Brazil. To buy a house for me, I want to marry, I want to have kids, make a business, be sustainable. And they don’t f*cking care about my health.”

“I’m trying to do my best to bring them nice entertainment for everybody,” Johnny Walker explained. “But they just don’t care about my health and if I’m okay or not.”



Walker’s opponent, Hill, who moved to the #10 slot in the light heavyweight division courtesy of his knockout win, also condemned fans in a video released on his official Twitter, calling them cowards, and urging any fans of his who engaged in mocking Walker to not support him anymore.

“I do what I do for the entertainment of the fans and the love of the sport,” Jamahal Hill said. “And whenever I’m successful, and I get as knockout and have these moments that y’all like, bro, don’t use that time to dog somebody. I’ve lost, so I’ve received the ridicule and the things that come with that, and I understand that people are ignorant. But I can only imagine how y’all doing my man (Johnny Walker) right not, and that sh*t ain’t cool. That sh*t ain’t cool. Think about if that was you.”

For the latest MMA News, Rumors and Interviews follow LowKickMMA on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.