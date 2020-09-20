The next bout on the UFC Fight Night: Covington vs Woodley main card is a light heavyweight matchup between Johnny Walker and Ryan Spann.

Round 1: Walker opens the fight with A low kick before taking a left hook from Spann who continues to shoot and secure a takedown. Walker is quick to get back to his feet with the two remaining clinched against the cage. Walker reverses the position. Spann reverses it once again. Walker finds some separation before being dropped with a big shot from Spann. once on the ground Walker reverses position ending up on top in a triangle before getting to his feet and being dropped again. In the scramble Spann shoots for a takedown, Walker drops a load of hammer fists down on Spann as he attempts to finish the takedown closing the show via TKO.

Official Result: Johnny Walker def. Ryan Spann via TKO (Hammer Fists) 2:43, R1