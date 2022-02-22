UFC light heavyweight Johnny Walker has been the target of online trolls and meme-makers following his knockout loss to Jamahal Hill and his fiance is having none of it.

Walker was looking to get back in the win column against Hill but ended up suffering a gruesome knockout just minutes into the fight. After both men found their timing on the feet, Hill landed a massive right hook that slept Walker immediately.

In a recent Instagram post, Campbell addressed the trolls who have attacked Walker since his latest defeat.

Johnny Walker’s Fiance Defends Him After Loss To Jamahal Hill

“Sometimes you’re the hammer. Sometimes you’re the nail. Proud of you always,” Campbell said of Walker.

“And just a note in response to the onslaught of comments online. And the disgusting DMs I’ve received from fake or private accounts antagonizing me, and/or ridiculing Johnny. How fu**ing dare you. This is a sport. No one but the athletes and their inner circle know the sacrifices the athletes make. The effort and dedication that goes into a camp. The training. The impact it has on those around them. The mentality. This fight didn’t go Johnny’s way. For most of you, this is a sport you enjoy watching and knockouts like Saturday’s provide entertainment factor. But Johnny is my fiancé. He’s a son. A brother. An uncle. A friend. He’s so much more than a meme some people have made him into.

“And perhaps my words will go unnoticed.” (h/t BJPenn)

Walker has now lost four of his last five fights with the lone win coming against Ryan Spann in late 2020. Before his knockout loss to Hill, he had lost a unanimous decision to Thiago Santos in his first UFC main event.

Walker is arguably in a must-win situation for his next octagon appearance later this year.

What do you think is next for Johnny Walker in the UFC?

