Johnny Walker Blames Former Coach For Corey Anderson Loss

Spread the word!













Things didn’t go Johnny Walker’s way in his last outing this past November. Walker suffered a first-round TKO loss to Corey Anderson at UFC 244 in Madison Square Garden.

It was a stunning defeat for the young Brazilian prospect, who was streaking through the light heavyweight division, and likely could’ve received an early title opportunity against Jon Jones with an explosive finish over Anderson. However, it was Anderson who left with the big win instead.

Speaking in a new interview with “The Schmo,” Walker revealed that some issues with his coaching staff led to his downfall against Anderson. Now, he’s looking at a move to Tristar with the likes of Firas Zahabi. (H/T MMA Mania)

”I don’t accept this loss because I can beat him,” Walker said. “I know that. But I had a little problem during the fight, fight week as well, before the fight some stress with my team. So I learned a lot and it’s not going to happen again. I don’t train with my old coach any more because the problem is with him.

“During fight week he stressed me out twice and before the fight he almost hurt my shoulder because he don’t know how to hold the pad properly. We don’t match too well on fight week. For a long time I start having these, you know, because we live together, about respect as well. Somethings are not getting met. So now I have no coach and I’m trying to go to Tristar and look for a new coach and new experience and new guys. And I’m ready to restart again.”

Now, Walker will take on Nikita Krylov at UFC Brasilia in March. Ahead of the matchup, he’s working on all aspects of his game to ensure he doesn’t see the same result as his last outing in Madison Square Garden.

“I’m gonna work in everything,” Walker said. “Wrestling, jiu jitsu, strike, box, everything that I can work. I always learn and improve myself everyday. So I’ll be better and I’ll be back. Soon. The 14th of March. Brazil. My time to get the bonus of the night again.”

What do you think of Walker pinning his loss against Anderson on his former coach?