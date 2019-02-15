John Lineker Returns At UFC Miami

John Lineker was initially expected to face Cory Sandhagen at UFC on ESPN+ 1 in Brooklyn last month.

Unfortunately, a hand injury forced “Hands Of Stone” to pull out of the fight. Instead, Sandhagen fought Mario Bautista, who he defeated via armbar in the first round. Now, Lineker and Sandhagen will finally get their chance to throw down. ESPN and MMA Junkie have confirmed Lineker and Sandhagen will fight at UFC Miami from the American Airlines Arena on April 27, 2019.

Lineker is currently on a two-fight win streak. His last appearance inside the cage resulted in a knockout win over Brian Kelleher at UFC 224. After his victory over Bautista, Sandhagen is on a five-fight win streak. Three of those five wins have been in the UFC, as he joined the promotion in January of last year.

Now, Lineker vs. Sandhagen is one of three fights set for UFC on ESPN 3. Paulo Costa vs. Yoel Romero and Glover Teixeira vs. Ion Cutelaba are also expected for the card. We’ll keep you updated as more fights for UFC Miami continue to be announced.