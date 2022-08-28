Ex-UFC title challenger John Dodson lands early KO win over Ryan Benoit in BKFC debut

Former UFC flyweight title challenger and The Ultimate Fighter victor, Albuquerque veteran, John Dodson got off a flying start in his BKFC (Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship) debut last night against fellow UFC veteran, Ryan Benoit – scoring a 40-second knockout victory at BKFC 28: Ferea vs. Starling.

Dodson, a staple of Jackson-Wink MMA in his native Albuquerque, New Mexico – entered his BKFC bow off the back of a unanimous decision win over another ex-UFC talent, Francisco Rivera at XMMA 4 in April of this year.

The 37-year-old most notably competed for undisputed UFC flyweight gold on two separate occasions against former champion, Demetrious Johnson – twice unable to dethrone the recently-minted ONE Championship flyweight kingpin.

Ending his UFC tenure back in August 2020 after a unanimous decision defeat against recent UFC 278 feature, Merab Dvalishvili, John Dodson tried his hand – or hands more so, under the David Feldman-led BKFC banner last night in his native Albuquerque at the Rio Rancho Events Center.

John Dodson makes light work of Ryan Benoit to kick start his BKFC run

Tackling the aforenoted, Benoit, Dodson, revered for his overall agility and speed during his peak in the UFC, got off to a blistering start against the former, scoring a knockdown and subsequent TKO victory in just 40-seconds after a slew of quickfire shots against the ropes – forcing Benoit to the canvas.

During his lengthy and storied Octagon tenure, John Dodson, who clinched The Ultimate Fighter 14 tournament with a knockout over former two-time bantamweight champion, T.J. Dillashaw, also holds victories over the likes of Jussier Formiga, John Moraga, Zach Makovsky, Manvel Gamburyan, Eddie WIneland, Pedro Munhoz, and Nathaniel Wood.

In the night’s headlining bout, defending flyweight champion, Christine Ferea successfully knocked back her competition in the form of Taylor Starling – landing another comprehensive triumph with a 47-second knockout victory in the opening round of their respective curtain closer.