Johan Ghazali embraces Wolverine years, expects “toe-to-toe” clash at ONE Fight Night 35

Johan Ghazali invoked an X-Men reference to touch on his current biochemistry-minded situation as a fighter and intends to break out the claws in the ONE Circle in the coming days. Jojo’ clashes with Zakaria El Jamari in a Muay Thai bout at ONE Fight Night 35 on September 5th.

Ghazali appeared on Bowks Talking Bouts to touch on his opponent’s body of work with El Jamari’s last fight being under kickboxing rules, with several Muay Thai bouts and also some gloved boxing action prior to that. When offering up thoughts on El Jamari’s skill set and general resume heading into this fight on the fifth, Johan Ghazali said,

“Yeah, he has good boxing. He has really strong power and he’s fought a bunch of good fighters. So I mean, I’m expecting a good fight, you know. I’m expecting to go toe-to-toe with him. Yeah, you know, like any other fight, I feel like my advantage is I have the youth, I have the energy, I have the endurance to go longer than him. Yeah, as long as I can counter his power, I’ll be fine.”

Johan Ghazali is in his wolverine era en route to building towards his competitive prime

Johan Ghazali is not overlooking this matchup but also recognizes that there’s a great crop of talent in his weight category right now, and there are great options for him under the ONE Championship banner if he achieves his ideal outcome on Friday.

Taking part in a Reddit AMA again, someone was asking ‘Jojo’ about his dream fight in the division, and it was a rematch with Johan Estupiñan, who ‘Jojo’ lost to via unanimous decision in a Muay Thai bout at ONE 170: Tawanchai vs. Superbon 2 on January 24th this year.

The confluence of being focused on the task this weekend while acknowledging there’s a multitude of options in the future beyond this fight, Ghazali stated,