After a tough loss to the exciting and powerful Colombian striker Johan Estupinan, Johan Ghazali returns to face off against Colombian-American Nak Muay at ONE Friday Fights 32 in an American showdown between the Malaysian-American and Colombian-American strikers.

"Jojo" is BACK 🔥 18-year-old phenom Johan Ghazali returns against Colombian-American slugger Diego Paez in a flyweight Muay Thai firefight on June 6 at ONE Fight Night 32

Both fighters will be looking to earn a rebound win. Ghazali has previously lost, and Diego Paez lost a close split decision against Sean Climaco.

Johan Ghazali and Diego Paez both need to win.

Diego Paez is currently 0-1 in the ONE Championship. Johan has lost a lot of stock with the promotion as his losses, not just to Estupinan but also to Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat, have taken much of the wind out of the sails of the heavy promotion ONE was putting him in, only for it to be taken by the Estupinan brothers, who are new kids on the Muay Thai block. So both fighters have to win to climb the ranks of the flyweight division.

