Despite missing the lightweight limit for his UFC Vegas 42 return, Spanish contender, Joel Alvarez managed to lodge his most high-profile UFC victory to date in the form of an opening round knockout triumph against the #15 ranked, Thiago Moises in the featured preliminary bout of UFC Vegas 42.

Gijon native, Alvarez, known best for his wicked submission game, managed to utilise his often overlooked striking early in the opening round against fellow grappler, Moises, wobbling the Brazilian Dana White’s Contender Series alum in the center of the Octagon.

Improving to 4-1 in the UFC following a UFC 254 submission win over Joe Duffy in October of last year, Alvarez is likely to upsurp Moises as the #15 ranked contender at lightweight next week upon the release of the rankings — stopping the American Top Team trainee with a series of elbows and strikes at the fence.

Catch highlights from Alvarez’s knockout win over Moises, below.

