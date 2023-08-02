UFC commentator Joe Rogan details a recent Las Vegas trip and witnessing UFC President, Dana White, gamble.

Over the years, White has gained a reputation for a heavy gambler, who has a particular fondness for blackjack. The 54-year-old has documented him being kicked out of and being unable to play at casinos after some successful runs at the tables. Some casinos and sportsbooks will often ban, or limit customers who are deemed too successful.

“The Palm has kicked me out of there twice, the Mirage, the Wynn will not let me play,” White said to GQ. “The only places that will let me play in town are Cesar’s Palace, the Bellagio and the Venetian, all of those guys take really big play, but if you are a big player and you come into town you’re insane not to play at Caesar’s Palace. Caesar’s Palace is by far the best casino in the world.” (H/T Mirror)

Joe Rogan shares another Dana White gambling story

Talking on his podcast, Rogan shared a story about a trip to Las Vegas, in which he would see White wager some

“Shane Gillis is doing a spot at the Mirage, I came to hang out – we’re all having fun,” Rogan began. Then he goes, hey ‘we’re going to go gamble with Dana’ and I’m like, ‘oh my god, do you know how hard he gambles?’

“Dana White was gambling and he was down $600,000 playing blackjack.”

Rogan then brings up a video which shows White on a recent vacation, he can be seen gambling with large sacks of cash on his boat.

“This is Dana, has on vacation on the Amalfi coast and he brings a casino,” Rogan said. “He had a casino come to him. Look, he’s got stacks of cash.

“That’s a sickness, he brought a goddamn casino to his boat.”

Joe Rogan shares Dana White gambling story

Does Joe Rogan have a point?