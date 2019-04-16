Joe Rogan Speculates On Possible Opponents For Nate Diaz

UFC color commentator Joe Rogan offered up some possible opponents for Nate Diaz alongside Brendan Schaub during the most recent episode of the JRE MMA podcast.

While Dustin Poirier is the new interim lightweight champion of the world, not too long ago he was scheduled to fight the younger Diaz brother in Madison Square Garden. The fight never came to fruition when Poirier was forced to pull out due to a nagging hip injury.

However, it is said that everything happens for a reason.

Even if that reason is not fully understood at that time. But what if “The Diamond” and Nate Diaz would have thrown down that night in New York? What if Stockton’s finest would’ve have beaten Poirier?

These are interesting scenarios to entertain. Perhaps that’s why Rogan and Schaub broke down all the ‘what-ifs’.

The two even went so far as to suggest possible opponents for Diaz should the Stockton native return. Check it out right here:

Let us know what you think. Will Nate Diaz return to the Octagon? And if so, who do you think would be a suitable opponent?