Joe Rogan Sounds Off On When BJ Penn’s Career Should’ve Been Over

Longtime UFC color commentator Joe Rogan has given his take on the state of the career of BJ Penn.

Despite not winning a fight in several years, the Las Vegas-based promotion recently booked him for another fight. In his latest outing, he suffered a decision loss to Clay Guida at the UFC 237 pay-per-view (PPV) event earlier this month.

Penn decided to drop down to featherweight and suffered losses there as well. He was TKO’d by Frankie Edgar and Yair Rodriguez before losing a majority decision to Dennis Siver in June 2017. Before UFC 237, he suffered a submission loss to Ryan Hall at UFC 232.

Penn captured two titles in different weight divisions during the 2000s. But looking at his fight record, he has gone 1-9-1 since April 2010.

While doing a recent edition of his podcast, “The Joe Rogan Experience,” with former UFC star-turned-comedian Brendan Schaub, Rogan gave his take. According to Rogan, Penn should’ve retired after he lost to Rodriguez.

“When Yair Rodriguez 360 roundhouse kicked him in the face, that should’ve been the end (H/T to MMANews). You saw that and compared to B.J. when B.J. beat Sean Sherk, you’re looking at a severely different fighter.”