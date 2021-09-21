The UFC 266 broadcast team has been set for this weekend’s showcase event at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada — with longtime color-commentator, Joe Rogan set to miss his second consecutive pay-per-view event in the commentary booth.



Joe Rogan, who has handled pay-per-view events in the United States this year in a three-man booth, missed UFC 265 last month in Houston, Texas due to scheduling conflicts, and is slated to be replaced in the booth this weekend by former UFC lightweight contender, Paul Felder as he attends a hunting trip per a report from MMA Junkie.



Per the initial report, Felder will join play-by-play staple, Jon Anik in a three-man commentary booth alongside former undisputed UFC heavyweight and light heavyweight champion, Daniel Cormier.



The aforenoted, Anik will also handle post-fight desk duties as part of a trio that includes former three-time title challenger, Chael Sonnen, as well as former Strikeforce lightweight champion and former UFC lightweight title chaser, Gilbert Melendez.



Returning as a roving reporter for this weekend’s event, longtime correspondent, Megan Olivi features following a UFC Vegas 37 appearance from Heidi Androl, where she will handle both pre and post-fight interviews with fighters competing as well as providing live updates throughout the night in ‘Sin City’.



Iconic UFC Octagon announcer, Bruce Buffer returns to duty at UFC 266 following UFC Vegas 37 last weekend where former WEC announcer, Joe Martinez hosted the event.



Taking main event status at UFC 266; an eye-catching undisputed featherweight title fight between the defending champion, Alexander Volkanovski and the #1 ranked contender, Brian Ortega.



As part of a championship doubleheader on the pay-per-view showcase, a flyweight title showcase between the dominant champion, Valentina Shevchenko, and challenger, former Invicta FC bantamweight best, Lauren Murphy.



Also of note on the card, former UFC welterweight title challenger, the veteran fan-favorite, Nick Diaz makes his long-awaited Octagon comeback for the first time since January 2015 as he clashes with former undisputed welterweight champion, Robbie Lawler in a rematch 17-years following their first bout, in a five round matchup.