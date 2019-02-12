Joe Rogan Reveals His Goal When Interviewing UFC Stars After Fights

Following main card fights of most high-profile UFC pay-per-views (PPVs), commentator Joe Rogan interviews fighters after the bout.

Rogan will typically ask fighters to break down the finish of the contest. They evaluate their own performances. Finally, they issue out any statements they’d like to get out in the public.

Recently, Rogan took to his podcast, “The Joe Rogan Experience” to elaborate on the situation. Rogan revealed that, ultimately, his goal when interviewing fighters is to allow the athletes to express themselves (via BJPenn.com):

“One thing that I hope the fighters realize is that what I’m trying to do is only get them to express themselves. I want them to shine, I really genuinely want them — they won this big fight!

I want them to express themselves, I want them to maybe maximize their marketing, their marketing ability, and just tell the world how they feel. That’s an incredibly unusual experience to win a big fight in the cage on pay-per-view in front of millions of people… My goal is only to try to get them to communicate better and to let them know that I’m there to support them.”



Certain fighters certainly enjoy taking the opportunity to express themselves alongside Rogan. Names like Chael Sonnen, Conor McGregor, Derrick Lewis, and more immediately come to mind.

It will be a pleasure to see how many more special moments Rogan has with fighters. And there are more of them to come, as Rogan isn’t even thinking of retiring anytime soon.