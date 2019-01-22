Joe Rogan Discusses His Retirement From The UFC

Veteran color commentator Joe Rogan won’t be calling fights forever. But as it stands now, he’s enjoying it way too much to walk away.

Rogan has definitely become the gold standard of what an MMA color man should be. Rogan downsized his role with the promotion right around the same time they sold to Endeavor for $4.2 billion. However, he still calls the fights at the North American PPV cards.

Having created one of the most listened to podcasts on the planet, Rogan could easily walk away from the UFC without hurting his pocketbook. Not to mention he is an extremely successful touring comedian. Be that as it may, Rogan admits he still loves what he does and he isn’t walking away anytime soon.

“I do enjoy it,” Rogan said on his podcast. “I cut way back. Cause, first of all, I was doing too many of them. At one point I was doing 24 a year. It was way too many. It was like half of the weekends of the year, I was flying somewhere to go to the UFC, It was too much.

“That was before the UFC really started adding a bunch of people and it took a lot of the weight off of me.”

Now that his role has been significantly reduced these last few years (by his own accord), Rogan hardly thinks about life after calling fights. Who knows, he may do this indefinitely.

“I don’t think about retiring because I like what I do,” Rogan said. “So I don’t think about ‘oh I need ‘X’ amount of money in the bank so I’m not going to do this very much longer’. I like all that stuff.

“I think it keeps me from going crazy, I think being active keeps me from losing my marbles.”

If Rogan had his way, however, he would stop hosting those pesky weigh-in shows.

“I don’t like doing the weigh-ins,” Rogan said. “It’s stressful.”