Joe Rogan reacts to Mark Zuckerberg’s competitive BJJ debut and commends the social media tycoon for his efforts.

This past week, footage was released of Facebook founder, Zuckerberg, entering in a local BJJ tournament, competing in both Gi and no-Gi. The 38-year-old would pick up wins in both and earn himself a gold and silver medal for his efforts. Zuckerberg joins a long list of celebrities who have take up and competed in BJJ, including Tom Hardy and Anthony Bourdain

Highlights from Mark Zuckerberg’s recent competitive BJJ debut

Joe Rogan reacts to Mark Zuckerberg BJJ win

Talking on his podcast, Rogan discussed Zuckerberg’s performance and was extremely complementary of the billionaire. The comedian is well known proponent of the benefit of martial arts.

“Mark Zuckerberg won a gold medal in a Brazilian jiu-jitsu competition,” said Rogan. “He’s a f**king savage. He’s been training jiu-jitsu. This is what he did, he wore a COVID mask and he put a hat on and he hid and he used an alias. Imagine you’re right about to compete and it’s maybe your first competition like just give it a try. I mean what’s the worst thing that could happen? The worst thing that could happen is you get strangled by a super nerd in front of the whole world. I’m very proud of him. I think it’s amazing that he did that.

“Look at Zuckerberg strangling b**ches. I think that’s amazing. I love when people just, he doesn’t have to do anything”, Rogan continued. “He’s one of the richest people one earth and he just takes a chance, tries to get good at this thing, goes and competes in this thing. We should all celebrate that. That’s amazing.” (H/T MiddleEasy)

