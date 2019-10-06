Joe Rogan Reacts To Israel Adesanya’s Stunning KO Of Robert Whittaker

Spread the word!













UFC commentator Joe Rogan was one of several mixed martial arts (MMA) fans watching UFC 243 last night (Sat. October 5, 2019). In the main event of the evening, Robert Whittaker and Israel Adesanya clashed to unify their 185-pound titles.

However, it was the Adesanya show from start to finish. “Stylebender” knocked Whittaker down with a massive uppercut to end the first round. Had the horn not sounded almost as soon as he hit the canvas, the fight very well could’ve been finished there. Of course, Adesanya didn’t stop there, as he came into round two to finish the job. After a nasty countershot, Adesanya put Whittaker away for good.

The MMA community went nuts for the finish, including Rogan, who wrote the following on Instagram after the contest.

“THE F*CKING MAN!! Congrats to the last @stylebender for the performance of a lifetime!!”

Adesanya is now likely to have his first title defense against Paulo Costa, who was in attendance for last night’s event. However, there’s still a possibility that Adesanya lands a superfight with light heavyweight champion Jon Jones. The pair have been beefing with one another on social media for the past several months, and now that Adesanya is a champion, the fight could very well happen.

