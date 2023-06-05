Veteran color-commentator, Joe Rogan is slated to miss out on a return to the commentary-booth this weekend in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada this weekend for UFC 289 – with the long-time staple replaced in the booth by former lightweight contender, Paul Felder.

Rogan, who has taken an exclusive schedule on pay-per-view events in the United States in recent years, will continue that trend this weekend – with the New Jersey native missing out on the promotion’s return to Canada.

Most recently featuring alongside the duo of play-by-play lead, Jon Anik and former two-weight champion, Daniel Cormier at UFC 288 last month, Joe Rogan called bantamweight champion, Aljamain Sterling’s return to the Octagon against former two-weight champion and Olympic gold medalist, Herny Cejudo.

Paul Felder replaces Joe Rogan in the UFC 289 commentary booth

However, ahead of UFC 289 this weekend, MMA Junkie confirmed how Anik and Cormier will be joined in a three-man commentary booth by the aforenoted, Felder.

Taking main event honors in the promotion’s flagship return to ‘The Great White North’, two-weight champion, Amanda Nunes looks to defend her bantamweight crown as she tackles short-notice opponent, Mexican challenger, Irene Aldana.

In the night’s co-main event, former undisputed lightweight champion, Charles Oliveira features for the first time since October of last year, taking on the surging, Beneil Dariush in an expected lightweight title-eliminator.

Megan Olivi will also return to action as a roving reporter at UFC 289, conducting both post-fight and pre-fight interviews with fighters and athletes, as well as providing real-time updates throughout the pay-per-view event. Veteran Octagon announcer, Bruce Buffer also features at UFC 289 this weekend.

While yet to be confirmed by the organization, with UFC 290 slated to take place next month in Las Vegas, Nevada during International Fight Week – one can expect Joe Rogan to return to commentary duty.

That event will feature a featherweight championship unification clash between champions, Alexander Volkanovski, and Yair Rodríguez.