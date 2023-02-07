Joe Rogan is hopeful Francis Ngannou will return to the UFC: “Please don’t sign an exclusive contract.”

UFC commentator Joe Rogan has implored Francis Ngannou not to sign an exclusive deal with another promotional company.

Last month the now former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Nagnnou parted ways with the promotion, following a long and ugly contract dispute. Ngannou is set to pursue a significant payday which could lead the 36-year-old to boxing, having held talks with boxing promoter Eddie Hearn, but has also been linked with MMA promotion, PFL.

As for his vacant title, former light-heavyweight ruler Jon Jones and former heavyweight interim champion, Ciryl Gane, are set to fight for the vacant title on March 4 as part of UFC 285.

While Ngannou is set to make a significant step in his career, and one that could have serious implications for the rest of it, comedian and MMA icon, Joe Rogan, gave some advice to the Cameroonian via his podcast. Rogan is, like many MMA fans are, hopeful that Ngannou can make his way back to the UFC.

“The perfect world is, (Ngannou) goes over, has some big money, heavyweight boxing fight, Jon Jones and Ciryl Gane have a fight, Jon wins, Ciryl wins; whoever wins, whoever wins is the UFC champ. And then Francis comes back. He can totally come back. Francis, if you’re listening, sir, please don’t sign an exclusive contract.”, Said Joe Rogan

It is unclear what Ngannou’s next career step will be, but the former UFC champion’s stock has never been higher, and is set to earn a deserved and large payday.

Joe Rogan talks Francis Ngannou

Do you agree with Joe Rogan, do you wanna see Francis Nagnnou back in the UFC?