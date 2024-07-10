Joe Rogan believes Francis Ngannou, Tyson Fury boxing fight was fixed: ‘They could pull it off’

Veteran UFC color-commentator, Joe Rogan has speculated that last year’s professional boxing match between former undisputed WBC heavyweight champion, Tyson Fury, and ex-UFC champion, Francis Ngannou was fixed – believing the latter likely should have been awarded the victory.

Sharing the squared circle in October of last year, former UFC heavyweight kingpin, Ngannou made his professional boxing debut against the then-unbeaten WBC gold holder, Fury, sharing the ring over the course of 10 rounds in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

And landing huge plaudits for his stunning, upset performance against storied Morecambe native, Fury in his first-ever outing in professional boxing, Ngannou even managed to score a massive knockdown on the WBC champion, sending him to the canvas flush.

However, dropping a hugely controversial split decision loss come the culmination of the bout, Ngannou stressed his belief that he should have actually prevailed with a win, before admitting he was never going to be able to score a judges win in their crossover.

Joe Rogan claims “fix was in” on Francis Ngannou, Tyson Fury fight

And reflecting on the huge boxing clash, the above-mentioned, Rogan boldly claimed during a recent podcast appearance that he believes the “fix was In” on Ngannou’s clash with Fury, and insisted the Cameroon striker should have won.

“I thought he (Francis Ngannou) won that fight,” Joe Rogan said. “But, you know, they were setting up that [Oleksandr] Usyk fight [for Tyson Fury]. They were not gonna let – yeah, it just seemed like the fix was in a little bit.”

“It was close enough that they could pull it off,” Joe Rogan explained. “You could go, ‘OKay, maybe. Maybe you could see him winning that,’ but i don’t think so. I thought Francis won it. A lot of people thought Francis won it.”

Making his sophomore outing in professional boxing in March of this year, Batie knockout ace, Ngannou was felled with a hellacious second round knockout loss to former two-time world heavyweight champion, Anthony Joshua in the Middle East.

