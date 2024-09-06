Joe Rogan Analyzes Conor McGregor and Francis Ngannou’s Physical Limits: “You Can’t Have It All”

Joe Rogan has used Francis Ngannou and Conor McGregor as examples of how you can’t have it all in mixed martial arts.

Over the course of the last few decades, we’ve seen plenty of incredible fighters come and go. More often than not, however, they have one attribute that is head and shoulders above the rest of their abilities.

For fighters like Francis Ngannou and Conor McGregor, they had the kind of power and precision that could shut your lights off within seconds. Of course, we saw instances in which both men fatigued noticeably in fights when plan A didn’t quite work out.

During a recent episode of his podcast, Joe Rogan spoke candidly about this subject.

Joe Rogan analyzes Francis Ngannou and Conor McGregor

“You’re never going to see a guy like Francis [Ngannou] that has the kind of cardio that Cain [Velasquez] has. I don’t think it’s possible…With Francis, you get the touch of death, you get that one shot… But I don’t think you get that power with that endurance. I’ve never seen anybody…[McGregor] even. Amazing power but he doesn’t have the kind of endurance that some of these guys that have less power do.”

Rogan went on to discuss Tom Aspinall.

Quotes via Sportskeeda

Either way, Francis Ngannou and Conor McGregor still serve as legends of the game – and will do for the rest of time.