The boxing match turned entertainment fiasco between Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul concluded on June 6th, 2021, going the distance and leaving the greater public with varying thoughts. Mayweather, 50-0 professionally and renowned boxing great, poured it on Paul, social media mogul, late after a per usual slow yet methodical start. Nevertheless, an event of this magnitude will leave people with a staunch view point.

Some people were disgusted with the event and believed it hindered the integrity of boxing.

Paying for a Jake or Logan Paul PPV should be a minimum of ten years in prison — The MMA Dude™ (@philthemmadude) June 7, 2021

Good morning to everybody who wasn’t dumb enough to pay for Logan/Floyd. The rest of you can see yourselves out😂 — J🥊🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@NoTurnUnstonedd) June 7, 2021

Others, however, believed the event introduced a new generation of fresh eyes to boxing, giving the sport a much needed face lift. Behind this sentiment is one of the most idolized voices in combat sports; Joe Rogan.

Rogan’s Thoughts

Rogan went on Instagram to voice his appreciation for the fight and event as a whole. Rogan said, “First off, I have to say I was really surprised at how much I was looking forward to this fight. Right before the bell rang for the opening round, I was legitimately giddy with excitement. I think the whole thing is pretty fascinating.”

He was not just fascinated with the boxing match, he also voiced his pleasure of perennial boxing great Floyd Mayweather. “Floyd Mayweather is a genius in more ways than one. He is arguably the greatest boxer of all time, and in the twilight of his career, he has managed to make hundreds of millions of dollars fighting people who really do not have a chance to beat him. He has figured out a way to compete into his 40s and make more money than any other boxer alive.”

Rogan did not stop there, though. He went on to give personal dues to the other half of the main event, Logan Paul. “And for Logan Paul going 8 hard rounds with a superb multi-division world champion like Floyd is pretty incredible. He survived and he even managed to land a few punches.”

This match did not only warrant the eyeballs and respect of Rogan, but other respected people in the industry like mixed martial arts super coach Duke Roufus and top five UFC middleweight Derek Brunson.

Check out Joe Rogan’s full Instagram post below.

With celebrity boxing seemingly at the pinnacle of the sport, who should Logan Paul fight next?