Joe Rogan Explains Why Fans Are the Biggest Winners in the New UFC & Paramount Deal: “It’s Going to Explode!’

UFC commentator Joe Rogan has explained why he believes fans will be the big winners in the new TV deal with Paramount.

As we know, the Ultimate Fighting Championship has signed a brand new TV deal with Paramount that looks set to change the mixed martial arts landscape forever. There are many people within the company who have been there for a long time and have seen this evolution in full – including Joe Rogan.

While he may not be everyone’s cup of tea on commentary, there’s no denying that Joe Rogan is one of the voices of the UFC. He’s helped to raise the profile of the sport and as we look ahead to the future, it doesn’t seem as if he’s going to be slowing down anytime soon.

In a recent episode of his podcast, Joe Rogan spoke with great excitement about what’s next for the UFC.

Joe Rogan discusses UFC’s new TV deal

“They just announced the UFC just signed some crazy deal with Paramount Plus. There’s going to be no more pay-per-views. All the events are going to be available for everybody for free. Every pay-per-view, every fight card that they have from the Apex, which are my favorite. Yeah. Everything’s going to be available for free. It’s an amazing deal.”

“I think it’s going to explode the sport even. Oh my god. Through the roof. And it’s a super smart move for Paramount. What a great move to not just have the UFC for seven years, but have it for free. Like I don’t think Paramount costs, but what, how much does it cost a month? It’s like eight or 10 bucks, I think.”

“If it’s 10, let’s say it’s 10 bucks. That’s crazy. That’s $120 a year. You could watch every UFC pay-per-view. Two UFC pay-per-views like 140 bucks, right? Isn’t it? Aren’t they like $70? So you get all of them. Everything’s free. That’s incredible.”