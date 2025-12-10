Joe Rogan Calls Out Donald Trump’s White House UFC Plans as Nuts: “He’s like a kid”

UFC commentator Joe Rogan has given his thoughts on US president Donald Trump suggesting that there could be eight or nine world title fights on the UFC White House card next summer.

As we know, Donald Trump and Dana White are collaborating to bring the Ultimate Fighting Championship to the White House next year as part of the nation’s 250th birthday celebrations. Trump himself will be celebrating his 80th birthday and in line with that, he is set to be in the front row for the aforementioned White House card. Joe Rogan, more than likely, will be part of the broadcast team for the occasion.

Joe Rogan has been the voice of the promotion for a long time, and while Jon Anik technically takes that role, Rogan is certainly the most recognizable whenever there is a major pay-per-view event taking place. So, as you can imagine, he has been part of some crazy shows over the course of the last few decades – but this is set to be unlike anything we have ever seen before.

After Trump recently noted that there will be eight or nine big title fights on the UFC White House card, Joe Rogan had the following response.

Joe Rogan’s view on Donald Trump’s UFC White House comments

“OK, first of all, there’s only eight weight classes,” Rogan said on a recent episode of his “Joe Rogan Experience.” “So how’s there going to be nine title fights? That’s kind of a crazy thing. If they don’t do Jon Jones at the White House, I think it would be a travesty. Dana’s like, ‘You can’t count on him.’ You can f*cking count on him. Come on, stop. It would literally have to be every weight class fighting for the title, which would be nuts.”

“What kind of security are they going to have for this?” Rogan said. “Also, you’re fighting outside. What if it’s hot and muggy? That’s going to affect people.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Of course, if you include the female weight classes, you would be able to make this happen – but in either case, it feels like the most likely number of title fights (perhaps even including the BMF belt) would be around five or six.