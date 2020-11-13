UFC commentator and popular podcaster Joe Rogan does not like the idea of MMA superstar Conor McGregor crossing over into boxing for a second time to face eight-division world champion, Manny Pacquiao.

McGregor who is currently on the brink of signing a contract to face off against Dustin Poirier on January 23 has previously revealed a fight with the Filipino boxing legend is on the table for 2021.

Speaking on the latest episode of the ‘JRE’ podcast, Rogan compared McGregor’s credentials to that of his potential opponent, he said.

“You’re talking about one of the greatest boxers of all time against a guy with one professional boxing match.”

Tony Hinchcliffe, the comedian guest on this episode of Rogan’s podcast, highlighted the early success McGregor enjoyed during his lone boxing bout – a tenth round TKO loss to Floyd Mayweather in 2017.

Rogan then suggested that Mayweather was allowing McGregor to tire himself out before going in for the kill as the fight progressed, he said.

“Let me tell you something. The reason it was close is because Mayweather let [McGregor] blow his wad.

“Mayweather had to figure out Conor’s timing,” Rogan added. “Conor is not a professional boxer. Because he’s not a professional boxer, he’s not as efficient, and he’s going to get tired easier.

“[Mayweather’s] style is take the minimum amount of damage, find your openings and then establish your game and dominant,” Rogan continued. “Conor is a freak. He’s an explosive guy. He’s so fast, and there’s no remedy for that, other than getting [him] tired. What Mayweather was doing was boxing with him, but preserving [energy]. [He was] being safe, realized that Conor can punch, but drag him into deep water. That’s what a guy like Mayweather will do.” (Transcribed by BJPENN.com)

Do you agree with Joe Rogan? Does Conor McGregor struggle in a boxing bout with Manny Pacquiao?