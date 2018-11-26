Joe Rogan Dismisses Speculation Ngannou-Blaydes 2 Was Stopped Early

Joe Rogan dismisses any speculation or theory that the headliner of UFC Beijing between Francis Ngannou and Curtis Blaydes was stopped early. The longtime UFC color commentator talked about this topic on a recent episode of his podcast.

Ngannou TKO’d Blaydes in 44 seconds in the first round of this heavyweight slugfest in the main event of UFC Beijing. The event went down Saturday (November 24, 2018) at Cadillac Arena in Beijing, China. UFC’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass, aired the entire show. This marked a rematch between the two stars.

This was a rematch between the two stars. Coming into this fight, Blaydes had won four straight since losing his UFC debut to Ngannou in April 2016.

Following this fight, there were some people who thought that it was an early stoppage. However, Rogan disagrees with this theory and explained his take during a Fight Companion session.