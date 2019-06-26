Joe Rogan Defends Sean O’Malley’s Drug Test Issues

Spread the word!













Joe Rogan has come to the defense of young UFC bantamweight prospect Sean O’Malley.

O’Malley is back on the shelf due to trace amounts of Ostarine appearing in his system. The longtime UFC color commentator gave his take on the situation on a recent edition of “The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast:

“He got a tainted supplement,” Rogan stated (transcript via Pundit Arena). “These new tests that they have, they are so f**king extensive, they catch sh*t that you did years ago.

“If you took a tainted supplement with something that has zero performance benefit years ago it can still show up in your system. Whereas they used to have ‘oh, it will be out of your system in six weeks’.”

O’Malley has been temporarily suspended by the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) due to the failed drug test. The Dana White’s Contender Series product had been under a suspension for six months through March after a similar infraction. He was reinstated by USADA but still had to serve the short length of the punishment.

He was supposed to fight Marlon Vera at the UFC 239 pay-per-view (PPV) event but obviously, that fight got nixed. Now, the promotion is seeking a replacement for O’Malley to fight Vera.