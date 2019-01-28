Joe Rogan Breaks Down The ‘Joke’ That Was Greg Hardy’s UFC Debut

It’s no secret that former NFL star Greg Hardy’s UFC debut didn’t go well.

Hardy faced Allen Crowder in the co-main event of the UFC’s debut on ESPN. The pair fought on ESPN+ 1 from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Hardy saw early success in his mixed martial arts (MMA) career with several first-round knockout finishes. However, things went much differently once he stepped into the Octagon.

Crowder was able to get the fight to the ground and wear Hardy out. The ex-NFL Pro Bowler was fading and hit Crowder with an illegal knee in the second round. Hardy was handed his first defeat of his career via disqualification. Speaking on a recent episode of his “Joe Rogan Experience” podcast, longtime UFC commentator Joe Rogan offered his thoughts on Hardy’s debut.

While discussing with former UFC heavyweight-turned-comedian Brendan Schaub, Rogan called Hardy’s debut a “joke” (via BJPenn.com):

“Well, how’d that go?” Rogan asked Schaub. “How’d that work out? Terrible. It was a joke. It was a joke. I knew that [Hardy] was fading quick. I was like, ‘he’s fading, I don’t like the way he’s stepping, he looks exhausted, he tired out quick,’ Then he hit that guy with the illegal knee.”

There was already a hefty amount of negative publicity surounding Hardy’s debut as it was. Hardy, who has a history of domestic abuse, fought on the same card as UFC flyweight Rachael Ostovich. Ostovich was recently assaulted by her husband, a fellow mixed martial artist. Many were outraged that the UFC booked Hardy on the same card as Ostovich.

However, Ostovich has said numerous times she was not troubled by the circumstances, and even wished Hardy well in his debut.

That debut ended up being a joke according to Rogan.