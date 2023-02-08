Joe Rogan and Daniel Cormier will not work UFC 284, Michael Bisping and Dominick Cruz fill in

UFC Broadcasters Joe Rogan and Daniel Cormier will not work UFC 284 this weekend in Perth, Australia. Instead, Michael Bisping and Dominick Cruz will take over color commentary duties alongside Jon Anik, UFC officials told MMA Fighting. Megan Olivi will serve as a reporter.

Bisping and Cruz have experience covering UFC Fight Nights on ESPN. Rogan has stopped working international UFC events for years now. Anik and Olivi are accustomed to the pay-per-view setting.

Joe Rogan and Daniel Cormier Will Be Absent But The Action at UFC 284 Will Not Be

The card will be headlined by the lightweight title fight between Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski. The Russian champion will defend his title against the current 145-pound titleholder. Volkanovski will attempt to become the latest two-division world champion. It will also be a battle between the No.1 and No.2 pound-for-pound fighters in the UFC.

The co-main event will feature an interim featherweight title fight between Yair Rodriguez and Josh Emmett. Rodriguez (14-3 1 NC) last secured a TKO win over Brian Ortega in July. Emmett (18-2) is on a five-fight unbeaten streak. He’s coming off a split decision win over Calvin Kattar last June.