Joe Lauzon Believes There Is One Fighter Ahead Of Khabib Nurmagomedov In The Lightweight GOAT Discussion

UFC veteran Joe Lauzon (28-15 MMA) has fought in the UFC for 16 years now. The Massachusetts native is scheduled to kick off the UFC 274 main card against another wily veteran in Donald Cerrone this Saturday night.

Ahead of Lauzon’s 44th professional fight UFC appearance, talkSPORT got a chance to ask him who he believes is the greatest UFC Lightweight of all time.

The 37-year-olds initial response didn’t mention anything about a particular Dagestani or a rather notorious Irishman.

“BJ Penn. Always, always, always. I think BJ is the best.”

“I understand Khabib did great and he was undefeated, but to me, it’s just BJ… He was the first guy with amazing ju-jitsu, good offensive and defensive wrestling, great striking – could crack with both hands,” Lauzon explained.”

Joe Lauzon further illustrates why he believes BJ Penn is the Lightweight GOAT

With Khabib Nurmagomedov being vastly regarded as the best lightweight of all time, the Dagestani native retired back in 2020 with an undefeated record of (29-0 MMA) after beating the likes of Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier, and Justin Gaethje.

Nevertheless, whilst not to discredit Khabib’s legacy, Joe Lauzon suggests his downfall come as a result that ‘The Eagle’ pulled out of scheduled bouts across his career and that’s one of the reasons ‘J-Lau’ believes why Penn is ahead of him.

“I think BJ is the GOAT. Khabib was a huge lightweight. He cut down and he pulled out of a lot of fights because he couldn’t make weight and things like that.

“So, I understand it’s a perfect record, but there’s also some things where he didn’t show up when he was planning to show up.”

“BJ on the other hand, he fought Lyoto Machida at heavyweight. How insane is that? He beat Matt Hughes and won the welterweight title. He fought GSP a couple of times.

“He definitely has had his fair share of bad stuff that has happened after the fact, but as far if we’re talking lightweight GOATS, I think it’s BJ Penn and no one else,” he concluded. (Transcribed by talkSPORT)

Joe Lauzon’s opponent, Cerrone has also been a UFC long-timer and is further regarded as a Lightweight great in his own right, with the UFC record for the most recorded finishes within the octagon with a total of 20.

Both fighters will be looking to make more history of their own.

Do you agree with Joe Lauzon? If not, who is the UFC’s Lightweight GOAT?

For the latest MMA News, Rumors and Interviews follow LowKickMMA on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.