Welterweight Fight ft. Joaquin Buckley And Canadian Star On A Four-Fight Winning Streak To Headline UFC Edmonton

A welterweight fight featuring Joaquin Buckley and a Canadian fighter on a four-fight winning streak is set to headline UFC Edmonton.

The news was first reported by UFCOGWoody, and is set to take place on the 17th of October, 2026. The Canadian fighter in question is Mike Malott.

Buckley, starting in 2023 when he returned to welterweight, had been on a tear until mid-2025. He went on a staggering six-fight winning streak that included wins over veterans like Colby Covington, Stephen Thompson, and Vicente Luque.

His run was stopped by former welterweight champ Kamaru Usman, after ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ won via unanimous decision. ‘New Mansa”s hopes of bouncing back were also dashed when he lost to Sean Brady at UFC 326, once again a unanimous decision defeat. He is now ranked #9 in the Meta UFC welterweight rankings.

Joaquin Buckley will look to end his two-fight skid at UFC Edmonton [Image via UFC]

Buckley will look to get back to winning ways when he takes on the 34-year-old Malott.

Mike Malott Is on A Four-fight winning streak

Contrasting form for Joaquin Buckley’s opponent, Mike Malott, as the Canadian is currently on a four-fight winning streak. The #11-ranked welterweight turned a corner after a TKO loss against veteran Neil Magny back in early 2024.

He bounced back with a unanimous decision win over Trevin Giles, before a KO win against Charles Radtke set him up for a fight against Kevin Holland, whom he also beat.

Malott’s last win was against another veteran in Gilbert Burns, as he beat him in the third round via TKO. The Canadian will look to keep his winning run going in front of his home crowd, come October.