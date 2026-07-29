Sean Strickland Blasts Donald Trump Over Handling of the Epstein Files: “Trump is protecting and hiding powerful people.”

Sean Strickland has alleged that he was excluded from UFC’s White House-related events because officials expected him to confront President Donald Trump over Epstein-related questions on camera. The UFC middleweight champion made the claims during an appearance on “The Shawn Ryan Show,” in which he also added that President Trump is protecting himself and other pedophiles.

Sean Strickland on the UFC White House Event

Strickland said he did not receive credentials or passes for an event involving fighters and fans connected to the White House visit. “They didn’t give me credentials. They didn’t give me passes. There was a big fan event where all the fighters went, and they didn’t let me go,” he said.

He said he understood why organizers might have kept him away. “But they would have known. I don’t blame the UFC, because I would have been up there with a microphone saying, ‘Hey, guys, these [expletive] pedophiles, what are you [expletive] doing here? [Expletive] Trump. How many times is your name on the list?’ So, I can’t blame them.”

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The middleweight champion added that he still would have welcomed the chance to attend because of the setting rather than the politics. “People ask, ‘Why would you want to go?’ I’m like, ‘Dude, I can separate politics and fighting.’ It’s cool, it’s at the White House. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime event. Of course I’d go.”

Strickland closed that part of the discussion by repeating that he did not fault the promotion or White House. “But I don’t blame the UFC and I don’t blame the White House, because Trump’s a piece of sh-. I definitely would have said that on live TV.”

WASHINGTON, DC – JUNE 14: Diego Lopes celebrates after defeating Steve Garcia in a featherweight bout during UFC Freedom 250 on the South Lawn of the White House on June 14, 2026 in Washington, DC. President Trump is hosting a series of Ultimate Fighting Championship matches on his 80th birthday, which the White House is calling “a once-in-a-generation celebration of the American fighting spirit.” (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Donald Trump, The Epstein Files, and Ghislaine Maxwell

Strickland also accused Trump of shielding influential people in relation to the Epstein files. “Trump reluctantly signed the bill to release the Epstein files. Trump had his personal lawyer, Todd Blanche, handle all file releases and redactions,” Strickland said. “Then Todd Blanche, Trump’s personal fucking lawyer, interviews Ghislaine Maxwell and the next day, she’s in a nice prison. I believe Trump is protecting and hiding powerful people.”

Strickland said a friend working as a prison guard had described Maxwell’s placement as comparatively comfortable. “I have a buddy who’s a prison guard, and he was telling me about the prison she’s in. Dude, it’s nice. I could go to that [expletive] prison. They’ve got TVs and puppies and [expletive].”

He questioned why that account had not created more public concern. “How does that not concern you? How could you hear that and not just be like, ‘Huh?’ I just don’t understand how you don’t, bro.”

“I’m not even saying Trump did it, but I believe Trump is protecting and hiding powerful [expletive] people, and he’s used the government to do it,” Strickland said. “I don’t care how much you hate me, you can’t give me an explanation for this.”

Sean Strickland: Trump reluctantly signed the bill to release the Epstein files. Trump had his personal lawyer, Todd Blanche, handle all file releases and redactions. Then Todd Blanche, Trump's personal fucking lawyer, interviews Ghislaine Maxwell and the next day, she's in a… pic.twitter.com/6XHX7FKwnT — Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) July 28, 2026

Trump and Epstein moved in overlapping New York and Palm Beach social circles from the late 1980s into the early 2000s. They were photographed together, attended events, and maintained contact during that period. Trump’s name appears in Epstein-related records, as do the names of many prominent figures. Name appearing in flight logs, contact books, witness material, court filings, and investigative records.

Epstein died in federal custody at Manhattan’s Metropolitan Correctional Center on August 10, 2019, while awaiting trial on sex-trafficking charges. The New York City medical examiner ruled his death a suicide by hanging; that ruling has fueled public suspicion and conspiracy claims.

The circumstances did create serious questions about jail failures. Epstein had been taken off suicide watch shortly before his death, and the case exposed breakdowns in supervision at the facility. Those failures are a basis for scrutiny of the Bureau of Prisons.

Ghislaine Maxwell was convicted in 2021 for helping Epstein recruit and groom underage girls and was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison. Maxwell’s legal team and family said she faced round-the-clock monitoring, isolation, frequent searches, limited light, and restrictions linked to officials’ concern after Epstein’s death.

Strickland says Trump “reluctantly signed” legislation requiring release of Epstein records and alleges that Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche personally controlled redactions. The administration later released millions of pages, though criticism continued over redactions, withheld material, and the pace of disclosure. Reporting also states that Blanche said the Justice Department reviewed sexual-misconduct allegations involving Trump and found insufficient credible evidence to justify further inquiry; Trump has denied wrongdoing.

Strickland tied his claimed exclusion from UFC’s White House event to his belief that he would have confronted Trump about Epstein. He pointed to Trump’s past association with Epstein, the official handling of document releases, Epstein’s death in custody, and Maxwell’s prison placement as reasons for suspicion.