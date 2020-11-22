Joaquin ‘New Mansa’ Buckley’s star continues to rise. Fresh from a highlight-reel spinning-back kick knockout win over Impa Kasangany earlier this year, the 26-year-old moves to 2-1 in the promotion with a second-round flattening of Jordan ‘The Beverley Hills Ninja’ Wright.

Heaped with pressure following his stunning, jumping, spinning back-kick KO of Kasanganay in October, middleweight powerhouse, Buckley continued to streak with a massive second-round stoppage of the dangerous Wright.

Hurting the Antoni Hardonk and Vladimir Matyushenko trainee before the opening-round buzzer, Wright returned to his stool in back knick, before dropping to a defeat in the early goings of the second round.

Pressuring Wright early, Buckely, who plys his trade at Finney’s HIT Squad, forced Wright back to the fence, before unloading with a massive left hook, right hand combination, with Wright slumping to the canvas.

Following the win, Buckley spoke with UFC colour-commentator, Joe Rogan, and elected against naming rival, ‘The’ James Krause, although called for a UFC 257 pairing with the veteran on January 23rd.

Below, check out Buckley’s stunning second-round stoppage of Wright.

