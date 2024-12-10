Joaquin Buckley Calls Colby Covington “Fake” and “Soft” Ahead of Their Showdown

Joaquin Buckley knows who the real Colby Covington is.

Buckley will look to score the biggest win of his UFC career on Saturday night when he closes out the promotion’s 2024 with a high-stakes scrap against the three-time title challenger in Tampa.

It will be Covington’s first time competing since delivering a lackluster showing against then-welterweight champion Leon Edwards at UFC 296 around this same time last year. In the time since, Covington claims to have kept busy by campaigning on behalf of President-elect Donald Trump.

Now that ’45’ has gained re-election, ‘Chaos’ is ready to get back into the business of overpromising and under-delivering inside the Octagon.

Ahead of their highly anticipated clash, Buckley slammed Covington for pretending to be something he’s not.

“I met this man in person. I know the real Colby Covington, and what he is, is a character,” Buckley told Inside Fighting. “He’s playing like a whole fictional person. So for me, it’s just like, I want to bring up the fact that you’re fake and that you’re soft, and that the person you’re portraying is somebody, yet again, that does not exist. But we all know the real you.”

Joaquin Buckley could extend his unbeaten streak to six with a win over ‘chaos’

Buckley rides into UFC Tampa on a five-fight win streak, his most recent coming via a third-round knockout of Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson in October. ‘New Mansa’ has also scored wins over Andre Fialho, Alex Morono, Vicente Luque, and Nursulton Ruziboev.

Overall, Buckley is 10-4 inside the Octagon with seven of his wins coming by way of KO/TKO.