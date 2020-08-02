Joanne Calderwood certainly didn’t have the best of days.

The women’s flyweight contender put her title shot on the line against Jennifer Maia in the co-main event of UFC Vegas 5 last night.

Despite a promising start, she was eventually submitted in the first round after Maia sunk in the armbar. As a result, she lost her title shot to Maia and to make the night even more forgettable, the Scot would faint backstage following the fight.

Fortunately, she seems to be fine now.

“Confirmed with Joanne Calderwood’s manager Danny Rubenstein that she fainted backstage after the fight,” ESPN’s Ariel Helwani wrote. “She is awake and responsive at a local hospital with her coach and fiancée John Wood. Quote in next tweet…

““She was getting checked out in the medical room and fainted while sitting down. John Wood caught her, they laid her down and carted her out on a stretcher. Heart rate dropped on the way there but stabilized now.” She’s awake now @ the hospital. They don’t know yet what caused it”

“She was getting checked out in the medical room and fainted while sitting down. John Wood caught her, they laid her down and carted her out on a stretcher. Heart rate dropped on the way there but stabilized now.” She’s awake now @ the hospital. They don’t know yet what caused it — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) August 2, 2020

Calderwood Reflects On “Rough Night”

Calderwood would eventually post an update on Sunday morning as she reflected on what was a “rough night at the office” for her.

“Well that was a rough night at the office..congratulations to Jenifer Maia..I’m so grateful for my family, friends and fans that are here to help pick me back up in this crazy life we all share. It’s a fight, everyday we all fight, but it’s not everyday it goes our way. Thanks to all the @ufc staff, the medics and docs at umc..oh and my knight in shining armour @bigwoodmma702 sorry for scaring you babe! #nevergiveup”

What do you think is next for Calderwood?