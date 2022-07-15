Following her second straight loss to Zhang Weili at UFC 275, former strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk called it a career, leaving her gloves in the Octagon and officially announcing her retirement from the sport.

“I’m retired guys. I love you so much, thank you for this opportunity,” Jedrzejczyk said in her post-fight interview.

"I was a little girl dreaming about a trip to the [United] States…"



Joanna Jedrzjczyk (@JoannaMMA) reflects on her career and what she hopes her legacy is after deciding to retire 🔊⬆️ — UFC News (@UFCNews) June 12, 2022

One month removed from her retirement, ‘Joanna Violence’ is already talking about a potential return to the Octagon. In an interview with MMA Fighting, Jedrzejczyk discussed taking part in a women’s ‘BMF’ title fight.

“Maybe I could come back for the female ‘BMF’ title,” Jedrzejczyk said. “Look, I’m retired. I am retired, but in the future, maybe I would fight for the ‘BFMF’ [belt]. I don’t know [who I would fight], there’s not that many ‘BFMF,’ real O.G. female fighters left.”

Joanna Jedrzejczyk Plans to Continue Working With The UFC

Still getting used to the idea of being retired, Joanna Jedrzejczyk doesn’t plan to stray far from the UFC. While she hasn’t had the opportunity to sit down with UFC president Dana White, the Olsztyn, Poland native hopes to continue working with the promotion in some capacity.

“After Singapore, I got back home for six nights only. After my fight, I went to Europe for six days, then [Las Vegas] for three days, so I haven’t had time to sit and think about my retirement and my life in general. I’m happy, but it’s still hard. It’s hard for me to digest,” Jedrzejczyk said.

“I want to stick with the UFC. I’m looking forward to sitting down with Dana White to talk about my future, what I could possibly do for the UFC and the fans because there’s no sport without fans — any sport — and I’m very happy to be [at events], be around the fans, and I definitely see myself doing something with the UFC — broadcasting, commentating, just being around.“

Joanna Jedrzejczyk became the promotion’s first Polish world champion when she defeated Carla Esparza at UFC 185 in 2015. She would go on to successfully defend the title five times. She ended her career as a mixed martial artist with a record of 16-5-0.