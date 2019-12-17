Joanna Jedrzejczyk: Weili Zhang Not Technical Fighter, But Very Powerful

Spread the word!













Weili Zhang’s first title defense as UFC women’s strawweight champion is set, and she just so happens to be taking on the greatest champion the division has ever seen in Joanna Jedrzejczyk.

Zhang and Jedrzejczyk will collide on the UFC 248 pay-per-view (PPV) event from a venue and location yet to be determined on March 7, 2020. Zhang comes off a first-round TKO win over Jessica Andrade to win the strap earlier this year. As for Jedrzejczyk, she earned the title shot after downing Michelle Waterson at UFC Tampa.

Speaking to MMA Junkie, Jedrzejczyk offered her thoughts on the matchup against Zhang. Jedrzejczyk admits that Zhang is very powerful and dangerous, but vows to show the Chinese champion what real Polish power is all about.

“Every opponent is different, and she’s definitely very strong,” Jedrzejczyk said. “She’s young, very hungry, her punches are juicy, and I watch her fight two days ago with Mikey Brown because we – Mikey Brown is crazy about this fight. We’re going to have a good plan, but of course I will have to take this fight second by second. Like I said, she’s very dangerous, but I will show her this Polish power very soon.”

In reference to her “juicy punches” line, Jedrzejczyk says Zhang is a wild fighter and isn’t very technical. She looks forward to taking on a competitor with the strength that Zhang possesses.

“Juicy and crispy and, yeah, she’s wild. She’s wild. Definitely she’s wild,” Jedrzejczyk said. “She’s not that technical of a fighter, but she’s very strong. She’s big, she’s massive, so that’s why her punches are very juicy. I’m tall in the strawweight division, so I’m never going to be like bully person you know, like big person and very muscular.”

Who are you picking in Jedrzejczyk vs. Zhang?