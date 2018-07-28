Joanna Jedrzejczyk Sweeps Scorecards Against Tecia Torres

Joanna Jedrzejczyk is back in the win column thanks to her performance against Tecia Torres.

Bout number two on the main card of UFC Calgary featured a former strawweight champion and a 115-pounder hoping to shoot up to a title opportunity. Jedrzejczyk shared the Octagon with Torres inside the Scotia Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. This was the first non-title bout for Jedrzejczyk since Dec. 2014.

They engaged in the clinch with Torres pushing the former champion against the fence. Jedrzejcyzk landed knees to the body. The former champion reversed the position. Torres got back to the dominant position. Up to this point it was a battle for position, but Jedrzejczyk landed several knees to the body. Torres landed a knee but shot in for a single leg takedown. She couldn’t finish it by the time the horn sounded.

The former champion opened up the second stanza with leg kicks. They exchanged strikes with both landing clean right hands. Jedrzejcyzk’s output in striking was a clear advantage. Torres changed levels and shot in. Jedrzejczyk connected with a knee to the body. They separated and returned to the center of the Octagon. Before the end of the second round, the two exchanged strikes and Torres landed a solid right hand.

Jedrzejcyzk using a push kick to keep distance early in the final frame. A counter right hand was there for the former champion. A right hand landed clean for the former champion off a leg kick counter. Torres pushed her opponent against the fence. Torres grabbed onto a leg and Jedrzejczyk was down briefly. The round ended shortly after.

All three judges scored the fight for Jedrzejczyk.

Final Result: Joanna Jedrzejczyk def. Tecia Torres via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)